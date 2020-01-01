CHICAGO (CBS) — While some people are starting the new year by recovering from parties, others are starting 2020 with a new member of the family.
Two couples are sharing their photos of the first babies born in Chicago this year.
Meet Phillip Benjamin Brown.
The six pound-14 ounce bundle of joy was born at Illinois Masonic at 12:58 this morning to mom Stephanie and dad Benjamin. A few hours later, at 4:37 Adaiya Denise Epps was born at South Suburban Hospital.
And it’s clear mom Diedra and dad Anthony love all seven pounds, 11 ounces of her.
Congratulations to all the new parents.