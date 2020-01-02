FROM CBS NEWS:Top Iran General Soleimani Killed In Strike By U.S. In Baghdad
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers were wounded Thursday in a crash in the Auburn Gresham community.

The crash happened on Vincennes Avenue just south of 84th Street around 6 p.m., police said.

The on-duty Chicago Police officers were headed northeast on Vincennes Avenue in a marked squad car, when a 59-year-old man driving a Mitsubishi southwest on Vincennes swerved into oncoming traffic and hit the squad car head-on, police said.

The Fire Department said they took two police officers to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park in good condition.

The driver who hit the squad car was also taken to Little Company of Mary in good condition, police said. He was also taken into police custody, and charges were pending Thursday night.