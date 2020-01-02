CHICAGO (CBS) — Colder temps are on the horizon for the next few days, but warmer weather will make its way on Sunday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, clouds will hold colder air on Friday, about 10 degrees colder than Thursday, however, it will still be above average for this time of year (that’s usually 31 degrees.)
There is a chance for snow late Friday night and early Saturday morning. But it won’t be much, less than an inch. And the snowfall is expected to taper off by midday Saturday.
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 34.
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 39.
SATURDAY: MORNING SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 33.
SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 40.