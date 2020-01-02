CHICAGO (CBS) — A man arrested for drunk driving on New Year’s Day is back in custody, after bending his handcuffs while in the back of a squad car, and running off when he arrived at the Lake County Jail.
Lake County Sheriff’s police said 27-year-old Shane Zillman was arrested around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in unincorporated Barrington for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.
When the Lake County Sheriff’s deputy who arrested Zillman arrived at the jail and opened the back door of his squad car, Zillman darted past him, and started running south on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Waukegan.
Police said Zillman had freed one of his hands from his handcuffs, after bending them while his arms were behind his back, compromising the integrity of the cuffs.
The deputy who arrested Zillman used his Taser to stop Zillman, who fell to the ground when he was shocked.
Police brought Zillman back to the jail, and charged him with escape, criminal damage to state-supported property, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, and illegal transportation of alcohol.