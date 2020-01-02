CHICAGO (CBS) — A mom is hoping to track down the man who saved her six-year-old from choking to death at the Maggiano’s in Skokie on New Year’s Day.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra has more on the efforts to find the stranger who stepped in at just the right time.

It’s just two days into the new year, and mom Kara Gillespie is already starting over from Wednesday.

“I’m just so grateful that we’re back to normal, and they’re back to their happy selves,” Gillespie said.

The sound of her boys playing isn’t one she’ll take for granted any time soon. It was during a New Year’s Day dinner at Maggiano’s that the family almost lost their middle child.

“When I was choking, I was kind of scared,” Gillespie said.

The CPR certified mom jumped into action.

“As soon as I realized that he couldn’t make any sound, that’s when I knew we had to do the Heimlich. I think when I really started to get scared is when it wasn’t working,” Gillespie said.

“It kinda hurt because I couldn’t really breathe,” said Will.

“That’s when a man sprung up from behind and started performing it on Will and was successful,” Gillespie said.

And though he’s alive and well now, their story doesn’t end there. Mom is on a mission.

“He, like, saved me. So my mom is trying to find him to say thank you,” Will said.

She doesn’t have much of a description for the kind stranger.

“He was an older man. I would say in his 60s,” Gillespie said and she thinks his name is “Wayne” but she can’t be sure. She made a Facebook post in hopes of tracking him down.

“I was flooded with a bunch of pictures of people sending the Waynes they knew, but unfortunately none of those Waynes were the one who helped our Will last night.

But she’s hoping maybe someone out there watching knows the right one.

Kara’s Facebook post has nearly 500 reactions, even the restaurant is trying to track down the man. That’s the power of social media.

If you know who the Heimlich hero is, you can email us at cbschicagotips@cbs.com and we will help you get in touch with the family.