AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A man fired off a gun at midnight on New Year’s Day in Aurora and ended up seriously injuring another man when a bullet went through the wall of a building, police said Thursday.
Shortly after midnight Wednesday, Aurora police were called to the 1600 block of Fredericksburg Lane after a man was shot in the abdomen while sleeping. He told officers he saw what looked like a bullet hole in his wall, police said.
The man was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.
Police were able to determine the trajectory of the round that was fired, and figured out it originated somewhere in the 2300 block of Grande Pointe Trail, police said.
Officers began searching the neighborhood and found multiple shell casings outside a home on the block, police said. Residents told them a New Year’s Eve party was going on there, and people heard loud pops, police said.
Police got consent from the homeowner to search the house and the driveway, and found a gun in one of the cars parked there.
The gun belonged to Miguel Reyes, 48, who also lives in the 1600 block of Fredericksburg Lane, police said. He admitted that he fired off multiple rounds at midnight, and officers recovered more than 30 shell casings outside the home, police said.
Reyes was charged with one count of reckless discharge and one felony count of reckless conduct.