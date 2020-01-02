CHICAGO (CBS)– A 1 and 2-year-old were found dead in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
One child was found on the ground outside of a high rise apartment and the other was discovered in a bathtub before 2 a.m. Thursday.
Police said they were called to an apartment in the 7200 block of South South Shore and found a woman on the ground with her 1- year-old son.
Police rushed to the 11th floor of the apartment and found a 70-year-old man with injuries on his face and body.
Officers found another little boy, a 2-year-old, unresponsive in the bathtub.
The man told police, his daughter stabbed him and then jumped from the 11th floor with her 1-year-old son.
Both of the children were pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital.
The woman and her father are in critical condition.
This is a developing story.