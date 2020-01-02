  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Comer Children's Hospital, homicide, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 1 and 2-year-old were found dead in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

One child was found on the ground outside of a high rise apartment and the other was discovered in a bathtub before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they were called to an apartment in the 7200 block of South South Shore and found a woman on the ground with her 1- year-old son.

Police rushed to the 11th floor of the apartment and found a 70-year-old man with injuries on his face and body.

Officers found another little boy, a 2-year-old, unresponsive in the bathtub.

The man told police, his daughter stabbed him and then jumped from the 11th floor with her 1-year-old son.

Both of the children were pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital.

The woman and her father are in critical condition.

This is a developing story.