CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a cold Friday morning in the Chicago area.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, fog is possible this morning.

Temperatures in the lower 30s are expected to rise to the upper 30s by Friday afternoon.

Flurries are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, but Glaros said no accumulation is expected.

By Sunday, temperatures will rise to the 40s, bringing a warmer start to the week.

There is a very calm week ahead with partly cloudy skies.