CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a cold Friday morning in the Chicago area.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, fog is possible this morning.
Temperatures in the lower 30s are expected to rise to the upper 30s by Friday afternoon.
FriYAY pic.twitter.com/Hx77ZlpNPG
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 3, 2020
Flurries are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, but Glaros said no accumulation is expected.
Not a bad weekend by January standards pic.twitter.com/iEXj6rqHun
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 3, 2020
By Sunday, temperatures will rise to the 40s, bringing a warmer start to the week.
The next week ahead pic.twitter.com/ZRSpo3ngZf
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 3, 2020
There is a very calm week ahead with partly cloudy skies.