CHICAGO (CBS) — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, Secretary of State Jesse White warns motorists not to drive if they’re using pot.
“If you choose to use marijuana or consume alcohol, take public transportation, a cab or a ride sharing service or designate a sober driver,” White said.
RELATED: The Rules Regarding Recreational Marijuana In Illinois
He added that if a person is pulled over for driving high, they will receive a DUI.
“Illinois has strict laws against driving impaired. If you choose to use recreational marijuana, do so safely and responsibly and avoid driving impaired,” White said.