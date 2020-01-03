PARK FOREST (CBS) — For the fourth time in two months, a Park Forest home caught fire, and investigators believe the latest blaze in suspicious.
On Thursday about 4:30 pm, the Park Forest police and fire responded to the vacant residence at 33 Monee Road. The house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. The fire was eventually extinguished and the cause was determined to be suspicious.
This is the fourth fire that has occurred at the residence since November 2019. During one of the previous blazes, a Park Forest firefighter suffered minor injuries and had to be treated at a local hospital.
The Park Forest Police Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal Arson Investigation Division is actively investigating these fires.
If you have any information that could help, please call the Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.