CHICAGO (CBS) – After a small possibility of snow on Sunday morning, we should have a calm stretch of weather in Chicago for the next few days.

There is an outside chance for an isolated snow shower before noon on Sunday.

(Credit: CBS)

By the afternoon, temperatures should be well above normal for early January, reaching a high around 44. The normal high for this time of year is 31.

Monday will bring sunshine, with slightly colder temperatures, with a high around 40.

A few stray snow showers are possible on Tuesday, when the high will be around 35.

Wednesday will bring noticeably colder temperatures, with a high of only about 28, before warmer temperatures return on Thursday.

Thursday also will bring messier weather, with possible showers.

A mix of rain and snow is also possible on Friday and Saturday.