CHICAGO (CBS) – After a small possibility of snow on Sunday morning, we should have a calm stretch of weather in Chicago for the next few days.
There is an outside chance for an isolated snow shower before noon on Sunday.
By the afternoon, temperatures should be well above normal for early January, reaching a high around 44. The normal high for this time of year is 31.
Monday will bring sunshine, with slightly colder temperatures, with a high around 40.
A few stray snow showers are possible on Tuesday, when the high will be around 35.
Wednesday will bring noticeably colder temperatures, with a high of only about 28, before warmer temperatures return on Thursday.
7 Day Forecast @cbschicago https://t.co/05Vp4ZLV3h #fb pic.twitter.com/ai2ruYtpPt
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) January 5, 2020
Thursday also will bring messier weather, with possible showers.
A mix of rain and snow is also possible on Friday and Saturday.