CHICAGO (CBS) — Good Samaritans raced to the rescue Sunday night after a fiery crash in Mount Prospect.
It happened at a strip mall near Elmhurst and Golf roads.
One of the workers at a nearby store heard the crash, noticed the smoke, grabbed a coworker, and ran to help.
The worker, Ben Pennino, opened the door and pulled the man inside to safety.
“I went up like to the side of the car door, and there was smoke coming out of the car, and I opened up the car door, and this guy got his seatbelt undone, and he’s just laying on the ground, so I grabbed him by his shoulder and I just dragged him as hard as I could to get away from the burning car – and the flames are just going,” Pennino said.
Pennino said the man was in and out of consciousness when paramedics arrived.
As of late Sunday, there was no word on his condition.