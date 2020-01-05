  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Berwyn police are asking for help finding a 72-year-old man who has been missing since leaving a nursing home with his daughter on Friday.

Robert Mitchell, who uses a wheelchair, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday, when his daughter wheeled him out of a nursing home near 36th and Harlem in Berwyn, police said.

Robert Mitchell, 72, has been missing since Jan. 3, 2019. (Source: Berwyn Police)

He is a 5-foot-5, 115-pound African American man, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black coat, black knit scarf, and green medical footwear.

Police said Mitchell has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or contact Berwyn police at 708-795-5600.