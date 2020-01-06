CHICAGO (CBS) — A marijuana dispensary was burglarized on the Northwest Side overnight and cash was taken.
Police said is happened overnight and police were called around 8 a.m. Monday to MOCA Modern Cannabis, in the 2800 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square.
The facility sells both recreational and medical marijuana. It reportedly had already run out of its recreational supply. Recreational marijuana salese became legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.
Police said it appears that the offenders gained entrance through a side door.
An unknown amount of cash was taken, police said.