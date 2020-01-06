  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday will be a warmer day, but flurries are on the way.

There is a chance for flurries on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s.

The rest of the week has changing conditions with a cold, but dry Wednesday and then rain on Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s.