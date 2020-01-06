CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday will be a warmer day, but flurries are on the way.
Still above average and sunny! pic.twitter.com/TUJAL1MpLX
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 6, 2020
There is a chance for flurries on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s.
Possible flurries tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Nlp55SBZjC
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 6, 2020
The rest of the week has changing conditions with a cold, but dry Wednesday and then rain on Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Busy ups and downs this week pic.twitter.com/v9wPoX9reR
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 6, 2020