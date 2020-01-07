CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Blackhawks are shooting for their second win on their four game home stand and after Tuesday morning’s skate, general manager Stan Bowman talked to the media.

As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn tells us, Bowman weighed in on what he thinks of his team’s play so far this season.

Goalie Robin Lehner was on the ice today for the first time since injuring his knee last Thursday and it looks like he should return to game action soon.

“Robin’s been tremendous,” said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman. “It’s not a long-term injury. It’s good to see him back on the ice today. He makes it look pretty easy.”

Bowman was at morning skate today as he tries to assess where this team is at. They’ve won seven of their last ten games, but still sit outside of the playoff picture about halfway through the season.

“We’ve played better lately,” said Bowman. “Now we need to build on that. Consistency is probably the hardest part to nail for this team so far. Obviously the next five to six weeks are pivotal. The goal is to put ourselves in a good position between now and then, then evaluate what options we have to improve our team.”

Bowman added that his team is not “chasing down any trades” ahead of the February 24th trade deadline.

If the Blackhawks are going to make a playoff push, they need to play better at the United Center. They’ve won their last two, but overall they’re just 10-9-3 on their home ice.

“We’ve been stressing playing better on home ice,” said Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane. “I thought we were playing well last game against Detroit and found a way to come back and get a big two points to keep us rolling here. The team has been playing better lately and we’ve got to continue. We’re playing another tough team tonight that’s probably a team we’re going to be fighting for a playoff spot.”

That would be a Calgary Flames team that they beat on the road just one week ago.