CHICAGO (CBS) — We could see some rain, then a snow shower associated with the passage of the cold front late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

It won’t amount to much of anything, but it’ll usher in colder air and clearing skies that’ll give us some very cold overnight temps in the middle teens.

Early morning temperatures, together with breezy conditions, will make it feel like 2 degrees at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures have been running above normal recently, but Wednesday will come in below the norm (31 is normal) with highs topping out only in the mid-20s. At least we’ll have some sunshine.

Rain showers arrive as we head later in the day on Thursday but we really warm up. A cloudy start leads to chances of rain by afternoon and some very warm temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. The rain is still around on Friday morning, then a break, and then the weather takes a wintry turn Friday night.

Areas of far northern Illinois may see the rain become sleet and freezing rain by late Friday night. Depending on the track of the system, we may see a changeover to all snow for the Chicago metro area early Saturday with accumulating snow looking more likely.

This system is still developing and the track is not clear at this time. Some areas could remain too warm while others get hit with significant snow. The event will go on Friday night into Saturday night.

We’ll watch the models as they get a better handle on the track in the coming days.