Report: White Sox Sign Former Cubs Setup Man Steve CishekThe White Sox and Cishek have agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

NFL Wild-Card Games Draw Biggest Audience Since 2016Saturday night’s Tennessee-New England game on CBS averaged 31.42 million viewers. Viewership of the Titans’ 20-13 victory was up 1% from the last time the network had a prime-time AFC first-round game, when Pittsburgh-Cincinnati in 2016 drew 31.23 million.

Bulls Take Lead In 2nd, But End Up Falling Short To Dallas MavericksLuka Doncic scored 21 of his 38 points in the third quarter and had his NBA-leading 11th triple-double of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Chicago Bulls Monday night.

Kyle Long Tweets That He's Stepping Away After 7 Seasons With BearsIt looks like Kyle Long’s career with the Bears is over after seven seasons.

Blackhawks Snap 3rd-Period Tie, Go On To Beat Red WingsAdam Boqvist snapped a third-period tie, Dylan Sikura scored his first NHL goal and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the lowly Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Tatum Scores 28, Celtics Hold Off Bulls 111-104Zach LaVine scored 35 to lead Chicago and nailed five 3-pointers.