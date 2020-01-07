CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday afternoon apprehended a man who was pulled what looked like a handgun on a CTA train at the Wilson stop.
At 4:24 p.m., a man on the train was approached by a 24-year-old man who took out the gun, police said.
Officers responded and were able to take the man into custody, police said.
The handgun is either a replica or a BB gun, police said.
As police investigated, the Red and Purple lines were halted at the station in Uptown.
Service resumed before 5 p.m.
Charges against the man who brought the gun onto the train were pending late Tuesday afternoon, police said.