CBS NEWS:Rockets Strike Iraqi Air Bases Where U.S. Troops Are Held; Iran State TV Says They Were Launched By Tehran
Filed Under:Chicago Transit Authority, CTA, Purple Line, Red Line, Uptown, Wilson, Wilson Avenue


CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday afternoon apprehended a man who was pulled what looked like a handgun on a CTA train at the Wilson stop.

At 4:24 p.m., a man on the train was approached by a 24-year-old man who took out the gun, police said.

Officers responded and were able to take the man into custody, police said.

The handgun is either a replica or a BB gun, police said.

As police investigated, the Red and Purple lines were halted at the station in Uptown.

Service resumed before 5 p.m.

CHECK: CTA Updates

Charges against the man who brought the gun onto the train were pending late Tuesday afternoon, police said.