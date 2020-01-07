



Chicago’s Puerto Rican community is coming together, after two earthquakes struck Puerto Rico in as many days, toppling many homes, and killing at least one person.

A 6.4-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico just before dawn on Tuesday, followed by at least six aftershocks, some nearly as big as the initial quake.

That follows a 5.8-magnitude quake that struck early Monday morning.

The epicenter of the most recent quake was in Indios, on the southern part of the Island. It left all of Puerto Rico without power, and that was the least of the issues for the small Caribbean island.

The massive quake left cracks in foundations, leaving many homes and other buildings slanted, if the structures survived at all.

The towers of a church fell, and roofs collapsed on many homes.

In Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, many people are trying to get updates from family members in Puerto Rico.

People in Humboldt Park said their relatives on the island told them they were shaken awake by the force of Tuesday’s quake.

The tremors have caused heavy damage in several areas, including collapsed homes, an island-wide power outage, landslides, and at least one death.

A 77-year-old man was killed and at least eight other people were injured in the southern city of Ponce.

Now residents in the southern part of Puerto Rico are afraid to enter their own homes. Many of them fear another quake will topple buildings there.

In Chicago, people with ties to the island are worried for their loved ones. David Torres, of Humboldt Park, is getting constant updates from his family about the aftermath of the quakes.

“I’m sad to hear that this is happening, especially right now, especially right after the holidays, but I do know from my sister that people are coming together there in the different towns, and they’re helping each other out,” Torres said.

Power is expected to be restored for Puerto Rico later on Tuesday.

As Chicagoans like Torres keep in touch with their families on the island, he’s hopeful help and resources will find their way to Puerto Rico fast.

The Puerto Rican Agenda, a local non-profit group, plans to raise relief funds for Puerto Rico after the quakes. They were already raising money for relief efforts after Hurricane Maria through a GoFundMe page.