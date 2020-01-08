CHICAGO (CBS) — Long lines waited outside the United Center Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t for a game or concert.

The Blackhawks were practicing in front of classroom-like setting. As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn tell reported, they brought the classroom to the U.C. — combining a little fun and the science of hockey.

“It’s pretty loud out there. All of them are pretty jacked up,” says Blackhawks winger Alex “Brinsky” DeBrincat.

More than 8,000 students, mostly from Chicago Public Schools, were very excited to be at the United Center as part of the Blackhawks second annual STEM Showcase.

“It’s really cool to come here and watch them practice with all the science experiments, said Asher Lutarewich, a Skinner West Elementary School fifth grader.

This isn’t just about hockey. They were learning science and math and how it’s used in the sport.

And apparently, it wasn’t just the kids who were learning.

“It does help. You see what they’re saying to the kids and it makes sense. Maybe we’ll start using that in a game,” added DeBrincat.

“Well, I went to college, so I know a little bit, unlike Brinksy,” Dylan Sikura teased. “It’s pretty cool to see how that works out. I know we were struggling on the bench to get the answers to the questions. Hockey has become a pretty statistical game. You kind of see it with all of the advanced stats and the science behind it, so cool to see the kids learn.”

For many of the kids, it was their first time inside the United Center. For some of them, it was actually their first experience with the sport of hockey.

“It’s amazing. It’s better than anything I’ve done before. I’ve never watched anything related to hockey, so it’s really good,” said Vedika Subhedar, a Skinner West Elementary School fifth grader.