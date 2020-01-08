CHICAGO (CBS) — While Wednesday was colder than other days in the last week, warmer weather can be expected throughout the week.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it’ll get breezier and some areas will see accumulating snow over the weekend.

Clouds build and winds build heading into Thursday. Strong southerly winds could gust to 40 mph but also drive up our temperatures. We’ll go from the middle 20s on Wednesday to the mid and upper 40s on Thursday.

Scattered rain showers will likely arrive by midday on Thursday.

For Friday, temperatures will lower a bit and rain could be heavy in areas to the southeast of Chicago going into Friday evening. There are concerns regarding the heavy rain expected in the south and southeast.

To the northwest, there will be a possibility of freezing rain and sleet, then eventually snow by Saturday. It’s too early to put a number on any accumulating snow at this time.

The track of the storm will determine who gets snow, and how much, and where it could remain all rain. We’re right on that rain/snow line. Friday night to Saturday night will be an interesting time.

Tonight: Temps rise to about 28 by daybreak.

Thursday: Warmer and windy with rain by midday. 48.

Friday: Rain and 44.

Friday Night: Rain south, sleet, freezing rain, changeover to snow to the NNW. 35

Saturday: Snow and 32.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, 36.