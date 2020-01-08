CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a grain bin rescue underway, according to Grant Park police.

The incident took place just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. It is Farmers Elevator Co. of Manteno.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is on the scene as well as a number of emergency vehicles.

According to Scott O’Brien, Chief of the Manteno Community Fire Protection District, the call out was for one man in the bin, but it was later discovered two men were in the space.

“One was in there trying to help the other,” O’Brien said. “One was successfully extracted and taken to the hospital for observation.”

He added that the second person is still in the grain bin and authorities are still “trying to stabilize the situation.”

O’Brien said it’s unclear how the incident happened. They fell from a height of 50 to 70 feet.

“The rescue teams are setting up a system. We’re going to have to rescue from the top. And they’re actually building a rigging system to go in to put the patient in the basket and go in to bring them out,” O’Brien said.

We just arrived to find a similar sight of emergency vehicles, rescue teams and the @KankakeeSheriff Office blocking off road into area. Waiting on any information from officials as to what’s happening. @cbschicago https://t.co/XRM8pD1Z4P pic.twitter.com/P6ZSVtt026 — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) January 8, 2020

GRAIN BIN RESCUE: Manteno Fire Chief says 2 workers fell about 50-70 feet in a grain bin. One man rescued. About 50 emergency personnel working now to extract another. Could take “several hours”. pic.twitter.com/MGG5BLxZoc — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) January 8, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS 2 for the latest details.