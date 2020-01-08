CHICAGO (CBS) — Bomb threats were issued at the Water Tower Place mall, the Block 37 Mall, and the Four Seasons Hotel on Wednesday afternoon.
The Water Tower Place Mall, 835 N. Michigan Ave., was evacuated after the threat came in at 4:26 p.m. Security at the mall said it was evacuated.
Bomb threats followed at Block 37, 108 N. State St., and at the Four Seasons, 132 E. Delaware Pl., at 4:34 p.m.
The Fire Department and the police Bomb and Arson Unit were sent to each scene, police said.
At Water Tower Place, appeared to trickle out of the mall after the evacuation was announced. Chopper 2 showed numerous police and fire vehicles at the scene, but fire vehicles had begun leaving the scene by 5:20 p.m.
The bomb threat at Block 37 did not appear to be legitimate and the mall was open for business as usual late Wednesday afternoon. Police conducted a sweep of the Block 37 mall at 5:38 p.m. and everything was clear.
Multiple businesses downtown are receiving similar calls about bomb threats. CPD is aware of the calls and officers have responded. At this time there is no information to suggest that these calls are credible and no locations are being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/P9FtunIR9k
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 9, 2020
Police and security believe the Block 37 call was a crank call. None of the bomb threats were ultimately believed to be credible and no buildings were under evacuation orders by 6 p.m., police said.