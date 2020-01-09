CHICAGO (CBS) — The DePaul Blue Demons men’s basketball team roared out to an impressive 12-1 non-conference record, but have hit a little bump in the road, letting two games slip away.
They are 0-2 in conference play. They aren’t alarmed by it.
“The first thing you want to do is not panic,” said head coach Dave Leitao. “I said to our guys there are going to be highs and lows in this Big East Conference season.”
“Definitely a wake-up call,” added forward Jaylen Butz. “Going 0-2 is not a panic but trying to get in the motion, continue to stick at it pound and grind is what I’m going with.”
Surprisingly, the Blue Demons have been a better team on the road than at home this season. They’ve won four straight. They say it seems to bring out a quiet confidence in them.
Leitao explained, “There has been a calmness about us a confidence about us on the road and I hope that continues. It’s the kind of group that has their own self-awareness and self-confidence. We just have to do a better job of making it work in between those lines.”
“Mentality mindset,” said guard Jalen Coleman-Lands. “One of our problems right now is trying to get back to being aggressive, just with our composure. We were more united the first six games playing with more of an edge.”
They need to find that edge again with 16 games to go.