CHICAGO (CBS) — He lost control of his car and slid into another car driven by a 38-year-old woman, who was stopped at a red light, police said.
The woman had two children – a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl – in the vehicle with her, police said.
Neither driver was injured in the crash, but the 10-year-old boy suffered swelling to his forehead and the 13-year-old girl suffered knee and head pain. Both were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where their condition was stabilized, police said.
The young man who lost control of his car did not get any traffic tickets, police said.
The accident occurred during a winter storm that was bringing down a slippery wintry mix. Police did not indicate whether weather played a role in the accident.