CHICAGO (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored two goals, Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Saturday night.
Kubalik has goals in four straight games and 16 for the season, tying him with Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson for the NHL rookie lead.
The first two-goal game of Kubalik’s career gave the forward eight points in his last five games.
Olli Määttä also scored for the Blackhawks, who rebounded after two losses to finish a four-game homestand at 2-2-0.
Max Jones and Rickard Rakell scored for last-place Anaheim, which has lost six of seven.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)