CHICAGO (CBS) — A winter storm churned up dangerous waves on Lake Michigan this weekend.
But on Sunday once the storm had moved out and the waves were tamer, some found fit to go surfing.
CBS 2 caught up with surfer Jun Yang on the lake in Evanston.
“There’s really good waves right now, so usually right after the storm, there’s big waves, and then right now,” Yang said, “the wind is headed towards the beach, and that makes the waves a little cleaner, so it’s really good waves to ride.”
Yang said he is a beginner surfer, so he only caught waves that were four to five feet high.