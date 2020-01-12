CHICAGO (CBS) — Police caught one of two suspects Sunday evening after a man was robbed on the Red Line at 47th Street, police said.
Police were called at 8:15 p.m. to the 47th Street station, located in the median of the Dan Ryan Expressway at the edge of the Fuller Park community.
A 24-year-old man told police two male assailants had taken his property by force while on the train.
One suspect fled, but the other – a 20-year-old man – was detained and taken into custody by officers without incident, police said.
Police could not immediately confirm reports that passengers held down the suspect before police came.
There has been a string of robberies on the Red Line in recent weeks. The most high-profile incidents have been at stations in the downtown area and Near North Side, though the Belmont station in Lakeview and the 79th Street station on the Dan Ryan branch have also been affected.
At a Chicago Police community meeting in Lakeview on Wednesday, some attendees said they feel police are scarce on Chicago ‘L’ lines.
Police emphasize that you should always be aware of your surroundings, report suspicious activity immediately, make transactions in a public place, remember a suspect’s unique characteristics, and never pursue a fleeing assailant.
In the latest incident at 47th Street, charges were pending Sunday evening and Area Central Detectives were investigating.