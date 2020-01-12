MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) — An unidentified woman was found dead at a Hampton Inn in Merrillville, Indiana Sunday, and authorities said her death was a homicide.
Around 1:05 p.m., the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s office was called to the Hampton Inn at 8353 Georgia St. in Merrillville.
The woman, whose age was unknown and who was identified only as a Jane Doe, was found dead somewhere in the hotel.
The injuries she suffered have not been determined, but the Coroner’s office said her death was a homicide.
Further details were not available Sunday night.