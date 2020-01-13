CHICAGO (CBS)– The Aurora community is honoring a 21-year-old soldier killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan on Saturday.
The City of Aurora on Saturday identified one of the soldiers as Pfc. Miguel Villalon, 21. The Department of Defense put Joliet as Villalon’s city of residence, but the City of Aurora said Villalon was a proud graduate of East Aurora High School.
Flags were lowered to half-staff and East Aurora High School posted a message on Facebook, thanking him for his courage and service. The high school plans to have grief counselors on site for students who may need assistance.
He graduated from the high school in 2017 and was in the school’s ROTC program.
“Our prayers and condolences are with the Villalon family during this tragic time,” Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin, an Army veteran, said in a news release on Saturday. “Miguel was a young soldier with dreams for the future and a desire to make a difference in the world today.
Villalon’s family is making funeral arrangements.