CHICAGO (CBS)– Inbound and outbound Metra North Central Service trains are running again after a brief halt for police activity.
Just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, trains was stopped in between Buffalo Grove and Wheeling.
Metra officials said extensive delays are expected.
Trains were stopped after Metra reported a possible body sightings. Metra has not confirmed if a body has been recovered.
This is a developing story.