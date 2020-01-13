  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Metra, Metra NCS

CHICAGO (CBS)– Inbound and outbound Metra North Central Service trains are running again after a brief halt for police activity.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, trains was stopped in between Buffalo Grove and Wheeling.

Metra officials said extensive delays are expected.

Trains were stopped after Metra reported a possible body sightings. Metra has not confirmed if a body has been recovered.

This is a developing story.