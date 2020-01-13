  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Shedd Aquarium announced a list of free days this year and there’s a week coming up this month.

The Shedd will be free to people who live in Illinois, with proof of residency, Jan. 16 through 20.

The Shedd will be free Monday through Friday the entire month of february.

Here is the full list of free days for Illinois residents:

January

Thursday, Jan. 16 – Monday, Jan. 20

February

Monday – Friday all month

June

June 15, 16, 22 and 23

August

August 24 and 25

September 

September 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30

October

October 5, 6 and 7

 

Aquarium hours vary and should be checked daily.

 