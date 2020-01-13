CHICAGO (CBS)– The Shedd Aquarium announced a list of free days this year and there’s a week coming up this month.
The Shedd will be free to people who live in Illinois, with proof of residency, Jan. 16 through 20.
The Shedd will be free Monday through Friday the entire month of february.
Here is the full list of free days for Illinois residents:
January
Thursday, Jan. 16 – Monday, Jan. 20
February
Monday – Friday all month
June
June 15, 16, 22 and 23
August
August 24 and 25
September
September 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30
October
October 5, 6 and 7
Aquarium hours vary and should be checked daily.