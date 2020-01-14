Interested in checking out the freshest new spots in Chicago? From a salad spot to an Indian restaurant, read on for a list of the newest destinations to land recently.
L&M Fine Foods
A North Center newcomer, L&M Fine Foods is a grocery store, deli and butcher that’s located at 4363 N. Lincoln Ave.
The new business specializes in made-to-order sandwiches, specialty butcher cuts and global food ingredients. L&M offers artisan cheese, fresh produce, a wine and beer selection and more.
Sweetgreen
Stroll past 900 W. North Ave. and you’ll find the latest vegetarian spot for salads to arrive in the neighborhood. Sweetgreen has added a new location in DePaul.
Sweetgreen specializes in fresh healthy food. The produce is delivered each morning and the menu features a variety of salads, warm bowls and seasonal dishes.
Kabab King Grill
Kabab King Grill is an Indian spot, offering kebabs and more, that recently opened its doors at 2305 W. Devon Ave. in West Rogers Park.
The new Indian restaurant specializes in kebabs. On the menu, look for the beef kabobs marinated in house spices, the chicken breast roasted on the grill or the combo platter.