CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a 13-year-old boy with Stage 4 cancer is asking for the public’s help finding their lost dog, a Coonhound-Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, Xena.

Eighth-grader Jack Martin and his beloved 2-year-old dog are inseparable, according to Jack’s dad, Jason Martin of Algonquin.

“A boy and his dog,” Jason told CBS 2.

The family owns three dogs. If Jack is in the house, “she’s the dog that hangs out with him and his friends.”

Since Xena went missing on Jan. 4 at West Sutton and Old Penny Roads in Barrington, Jason and his wife Sharon have been searching day and night throughout the area when not with Jack — who underwent surgery earlier this month as part of his treatment for Stage 4 Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. He was diagnosed in early October.

In the Hope For Jack Facebook group run by Jack’s family, a recent post about the teen reads, “the surgeons removed the 2 ribs and they are pleased with the outcome. They told Sharon that the tumor on his rib is mostly gone but there are still residual changes in the ribs and so chemo & radiation will be needed at a future time.”

Though Xena is tagged and chipped, the family has received only one lead so far, a possible sighting on Sunday, Jan. 5. Jason worries that someone might have kept the dog, who he says is friendly.

Between “Jack and the dog, it’s like what the heck,” Jason told CBS 2, describing the family’s current challenges. “If I can just get that dog back, I’d be a pretty happy guy.”

If you see Xena, do not chase her. Instead call or text the date, time and location, and Xena’s direction of travel to (630) 774-0225 or (847) 878-8697.

(Photo credit: Martin family)