CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Wednesday evening were searching for three men who robbed a Chicago Lawn neighborhood jewelry store and tied up an employee while holding another at gunpoint.
Around 5:55 p.m., a 69-year-old woman who worked at the store, in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, through the rear, police said.
The three men tied the woman’s hands and took miscellaneous property from her, police said.
The suspects then came up to a 59-year-old man and held him at gunpoint, trying to get a keycode from him so they could take items from inside the jewelry store, police said.
The suspects ran off. No one was in custody as of Wednesday night.