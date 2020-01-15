  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Eric Cox
Filed Under:bus yard, Fire, Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy flames broke out near a bus yard in Gresham.

Those flames started inside a vacant building on Vincennes avenue, not far from 87th and Halsted.

Flames were shooting through the top of the building.

Crews said the entire roof collapsed.

The flames started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported, but Sunrise Bus Company uses the parking lot to park their fleet.

Several of their vehicles were damaged, but crews say most of the buses are untouched.

A security guard working late said he was the one who first noticed something was off.

“I called the fire department immediately,” Anthony Cook said. “I heard boom, boom I came out of the shack saw sparks on the top of the garage.”

No word on what caused the overnight fire.

This is a developing story.

Eric Cox