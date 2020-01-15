CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy flames broke out near a bus yard in Gresham.
Those flames started inside a vacant building on Vincennes avenue, not far from 87th and Halsted.
Sunrise Bus Company drivers are starting their routes this morning hours after an overnight fire at a building next to their fleet.
3-4 buses were damaged, they may double routes to pick up every CPS student counting on them to get to school.@cbschicago https://t.co/B7AwtuOSKH pic.twitter.com/MQNHCWBZSw
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) January 15, 2020
Flames were shooting through the top of the building.
Crews said the entire roof collapsed.
The flames started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
No injuries were reported, but Sunrise Bus Company uses the parking lot to park their fleet.
Several of their vehicles were damaged, but crews say most of the buses are untouched.
A security guard working late said he was the one who first noticed something was off.
“I called the fire department immediately,” Anthony Cook said. “I heard boom, boom I came out of the shack saw sparks on the top of the garage.”
No word on what caused the overnight fire.
This is a developing story.