  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police, stolen vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS)– Four people were charged in connection with a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

According to Chicago police, officers saw a stolen vehicle speeding before crashing into a barrier on the 2000 block of Lake Shore Drive.

Police said one offender attempted to leave the scene before being place into custody. The other three offenders were transported to University of Chicago Hospital.

Weapons and narcotics were recovered from the vehicle, according to police.

Carey Hinton, 27, Deonte Hill, 23, Dezerhea McGee, 21, and Isiah Space, 20 were charged on Jan. 14. The offenders face charges including possession of a weapon, cannabis possession and criminal trespassing.