CHICAGO (CBS)– Four people were charged in connection with a crash involving a stolen vehicle.
According to Chicago police, officers saw a stolen vehicle speeding before crashing into a barrier on the 2000 block of Lake Shore Drive.
Police said one offender attempted to leave the scene before being place into custody. The other three offenders were transported to University of Chicago Hospital.
Weapons and narcotics were recovered from the vehicle, according to police.
Carey Hinton, 27, Deonte Hill, 23, Dezerhea McGee, 21, and Isiah Space, 20 were charged on Jan. 14. The offenders face charges including possession of a weapon, cannabis possession and criminal trespassing.