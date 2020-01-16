CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were shot – three of them under 18 – at a barbershop on the city’s West Side Thursday evening.

The shooting happened at the Gotcha Faded barbershop at 234 N. Pulaski Rd., at Maypole Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

At the scene, Chicago Police Deputy Chief of Patrol Ernest Cato said two men came into the barbershop, looked around, and then left.

They then pointed guns into the doorway and started firing multiple times, Cato said.

Five people were shot. The victims were youngsters ages 11, 12, 16, and men ages 30 and 40, Cato said.

The three pediatric patients were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said.

One adult was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair-to-serious condition. The other adult was shot and left in a private vehicle.

By late Thursday evening, all the victims’ conditions had been stabilized.

Cato said there was also a toddler in the barbershop at the time who was not injured.

“We have to do something about this violence, and this is going to be a cooperation with community and organizations,” Cato said. “This will not be tolerated anymore.”

Cato said some vehicles were stopped in the area, but there was no one in custody Thursday night.

Detectives were trying to determine Thursday night whether anyone was targeted in the shooting.