CHICAGO (CBS)– The Berwyn Police Department will present donated goods to a veteran who is more than deserving.

It’s a story that goes well beyond the line of duty.

Officer Edward Tovar met veteran James Nicoletti during a well-being check earlier this month.

When officer Tovar arrived, Nicoletti told him he was sleeping in the bathtub because he didn’t have furniture and wouldn’t get paid by the military for days.

That’s when Tovar enlisted the help of colleagues and started a Facebook campaign.

Officers gathered items from their own homes and then the public got involved.

Donations started pouring in from all over the country.

Not only that, the officer put out the call that Nicoletti needed a job. A local business owner gave him one and he’s already started working.

It gets better.

This Sunday, the non-profit Home 2 Home will organize Nicoletti’s donations and completely furnish his home.

This morning the city of Berwyn and its police department will give Nicoletti all the donations collected, including clothes, furnishings and gift cards.

The chief of police told CBS 2 he’s proud of the efforts of the brave men and women, who went above and beyond to help a military veteran who served his nation proudly.