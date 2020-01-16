CHICAGO (CBS) — A 67-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon, after police said he threatened to shoot people entering a mosque in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, and to blow up the mosque itself.
Police said the man, a member of the mosque, got into an argument with someone outside the building near 89th and Stony Island shortly after 1 p.m.
The 67-year-old man then threatened to shoot people who entered the mosque, and threatened to blow up the building.
Police arrested the man at the scene.
Charges were pending Thursday afternoon as Area South Detectives investigate.