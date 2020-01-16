CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were injured, two of them critically, when a full-size pickup slammed into a Starbucks store in McHenry, causing the building to collapse. The injured included occupants of the vehicle and people inside the store, police said.

McHenry Police spokesman Patrick Polidori said that a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound on West Elm Street when, for an as yet unknown reason, lost control and slammed into the building.

Some guy just drove his truck right into the Starbucks in Mchenry (via @moneylinematt23 ) pic.twitter.com/p17FjhmmGk — Chase (@chase_cco) January 16, 2020

Video posted on social media showed a major response from police and fire.

Scanner reports called for a third alarm and a medical helicopter. First responders also reported a gas leak at the location.

McHenry

McHenry Co

4305 W Elm St

Vehicle into a Starbucks.

Command requesting a 3rd alarm EMS Box, Helo requested. Collapse response due. — ICERN (@ICERN_ALERT) January 16, 2020

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Elm Street, according to dispatch reports.

The video posted on Twitter shows a pickup truck buried in debris from the building.

There were initial reports that people were trapped inside.

Route 120 was closed between Meadow and Crystal Lake Road.

“Please pray for the injured in this accident,” McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said in a statement. “I was on scene within a few minutes and witnessed several men and women step into action in this bitter cold to save lives.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Developing ..