CHICAGO (CBS) — A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Emoni Atomah.
The 23-year-old was shot to death near the same spot a peace march took place Wednesday night in front of St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. It happened on the corner of 78th Place and Throop.
Police said Atomah was shot in the chest just outside the church a little after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The shooting happened just a few hours after an event on Dr. King’s birthday called the Blue Light March for Peace.
“This violence, it’s just become the norm, it’s just crazy,” Pfleger said. “It’s Dr. King’s birthday, we just had a peace march here and there’s somebody shot in the same night. It makes angry and it breaks my heart. I’m tired of it. I’m just tired of it.”
Hundreds were led by Father Michael Pfleger Wednesday night as they remembered all of the people killed by gun violence in 2019.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271 or St. Sabina Church at 773-483-4300.
https://www.facebook.com/pastorpfleger/posts/10218949317938367