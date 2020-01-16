CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was charged in connection with an armed robbery in a Walmart parking lot robbery in Zion.
According to police, a 69-year-old woman was leaving Walmart when she was approached by a woman with a knife. The offender threatened the victim, “jabbed” her in the throat with a knife and grabbed the victim’s purse.
A man in the parking lot who witnessed the incident attempted to detain the offender. Police said the offender “slashed the man’s arm as he knocked her to the ground.”
The offender fled and was then picked up by a silver Mercury Mariner.
Using surveillance video from the Walmart parking lot, officers were able to recover the victim’s stolen items and identify Zaneray P. Jackson, 34, of Zion as the offender.
Police said she was arrested on Wednesday and charged armed robbery and aggravated battery.
Jackson’s bond was set at $75,000 on Thursday.