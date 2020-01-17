CHICAGO (CBS)– Accused serial con artist, Candace Clark has been arrested, following a series of CBS 2 investigations.
CBS 2 has been following Clark and found that she has been involved in several elaborate scams that have cost people across Chicago tens of thousands of dollars.
Clark was arrested at a Starbucks at Division and Dearborn in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood.
She was wearing a hat, a t-shirt and had several fake ID’s with her, according to police sources.
This is a developing story.
