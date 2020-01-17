CHICAGO (CBS) — The weekend will start with a mix of winter weather.
Here’s a look at the latest timing:
Snow will start falling after sunset tonight, the heaviest will come between 8 p.m. and midnight. (Light snow began falling around 4 p.m.)
Some towns far north, along the Wisconsin line, could get four inches. Chicago and most of the central suburbs will see two to four inches. The far south suburbs and parts of Nothwest Indiana will get an inch or two of slushy snow.
Temperatures will rise above freezing after midnight and precipitation will turn to rain.
Rain is likely Saturday morning all across the area, ending around midday.
As the snow transitions to rain, there is the chance of some ice accumulating.
After this system wraps on Saturday, much colder air arrives.
Temperatures will drop into the single digits for several nights, with highs in the teens.