CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a snowy weekend.
Friday will be a calm day with temperatures around 30 degrees. Conditions are expected to change in the evening.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Friday afternoon through Saturday at 6 p.m.
Winter weather advisory for the storm system pic.twitter.com/ZgsLYzEuUJ
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 17, 2020
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, snow could be heavy and some areas could get over 3 inches of snow by Saturday afternoon. There could be ice accumulation in southern areas.
Expected snowfall pic.twitter.com/ACuYik7uKp
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 17, 2020
Glaros said snow will transition to rain and mixed precipitation early Saturday and should wrap up before noon.
Sunday’s high temperature is only 12 degrees.
There will be a Lakeshore Flood Warning for LaPorte County Friday night through Sunday night and waves could be 12 or 15 feet high.