Cubs Manager David Ross Believes Kris Bryant Will Be On His Opening Day Roster Despite Trade RumorsThe rumors continue to fly that Kris Bryant or other high -profile players could be traded maybe even before this season starts.

Local Pinball Wizards Prepare For Pinball State Championship“What I love about pinball is every time you play the game it’s never the same. It doesn’t have a set pattern like a video game does and you always come back for more, wanting to top your last score and keep on improving your skills.”

'I'm Not Taking Anybody's Crap,' Says Aubrey Edwards, Female All Elite Wrestling RefereeAll Elite Wrestling's first full-time female referee, Aubrey Edwards, talks about her strong in-ring presence and being a role model for the young women watching.

Blackhawks Beat Montreal For 7th Win In 10 GamesZack Smith scored twice to give the Chicago Blackhawks a victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

7 Bulls Players Score In Double Figures As Bulls Top Washington WizardsZach LaVine had 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the banged-up Chicago Bulls beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.

Bulls Center Daniel Gafford Leaves Game With Thumb Dislocation, Expected To Be Out 2 To 4 WeeksChicago Bulls center Daniel Gafford left their game against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night after he dislocated his right thumb on a steal.