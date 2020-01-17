CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is moving through the Chicago area Friday night into Saturday. Here’s what you can expect.
As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, CBS 2 meteorologists released snow accumulation predictions.
Some areas are expected to get over 3 inches of snow. Areas near Midway could get 3.4 inches of snow by Sunday morning.
Snow will transition to rain and mixed precipitation early Saturday and should wrap up before noon.
Along with the snow and rain mix, there is a potential for ice accumulation.
The ice accumulation could impact driving conditions Saturday evening and Sunday morning as temperatures drop to the teens.
This is a developing story.