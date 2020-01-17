CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs fan convention opened in downtown Chicago this evening and Cubs owner Tom Ricketts got booed as he took the stage.
Fans appeared to be a bit upset over the team’s launch of their own television network, Marquee, which will air all Cubs games this year.
But in general, the fans were all cheers as the team was introduced, especially star third baseman Kris Bryant.
Bryan is dealing with flu-like symptoms, according to the Cubs. So he didn’t mingle with the fans, and he didn’t address the media about the trade rumors.
But President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein did talk to the press about Bryant.
“With any individual player that’s important to us, it’s more likely that he’ll be here,” said Epstein. “A lot goes into having to make any kind of significant transaction. Kris is an important guy here and we expect he’ll be our third baseman.
“But we’ve been open and transparent about the fact that we’ll talk about all our players this year. We value Kris, we respect everything that he’s done. We appreciate everything that he’s done. We look forward to many great days ahead and we hope that he’s part of it.”