By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Cold Weather, Lake Effect Snow, Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) — The cold air was firmly in place Sunday afternoon – but from here through Friday, it’s a steady warmup.

Some lake-effect snow showers could set up over Northwest Indiana overnight and impact the morning commute, for a very isolated area of Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Watches And Warnings: 01.19.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Sunday night is 14 under partly cloudy skies. Conditions will be mostly sunny on Monday with a high of 24.

Mostly clear skies continue through Tuesday as temperatures rise.

Low Temperatures: 01.19.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

High Temperatures: 01.19.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Above-average temperatures return on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. A wintry mix arrives Thursday and lingers through Saturday morning.

7-Day Forecast: 01.19.20

(Credit: CBS 2)