CHICAGO (CBS) — The cold air was firmly in place Sunday afternoon – but from here through Friday, it’s a steady warmup.
Some lake-effect snow showers could set up over Northwest Indiana overnight and impact the morning commute, for a very isolated area of Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
The low for Sunday night is 14 under partly cloudy skies. Conditions will be mostly sunny on Monday with a high of 24.
Mostly clear skies continue through Tuesday as temperatures rise.
Above-average temperatures return on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. A wintry mix arrives Thursday and lingers through Saturday morning.