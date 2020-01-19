CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews on Sunday evening were still working to fix a water main break that happened several hours earlier in West Chatham.
The water main break happened before dawn at 79th and LaSalle streets. LaSalle Street was left flooded near the scene.
As of 7 p.m., the Chicago Department of Water Management said its crews were still working on fixing the rupture.
They were hoping to restore everything by the end of the night so as not to have issues to deal with on Monday morning.
The water main that ruptured dates back to 1932, so there is a great deal of work to be done.